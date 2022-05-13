Roadway worker killed by vehicle in SW Iowa

A road construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed near Red Oak Thursday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m.

Authorities say Shawn Dale Kammerer of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.

The construction worker — identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan — was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. The Red Oak Police Department, Red Oak Fire & EMS, Mills County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.

(Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)