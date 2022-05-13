Sioux City march draws attention to missing, murdered Native American women

Protestors marched throughout Sioux City Thursday to bring attention to cases of missing and murdered women in the local Native American community.

As they walked, many held signs in remembrance of Terri McCauley, who was found murdered in Sioux City in 1983. Her brother, Mike McCauley, said not enough was done to solve her murder.

“We expected more and it’s not happening today. I, for one, need help,” he said. “I want to close this case, I want closure — 39 years she’s been laying on top of the hill.”

Terri McCauley was 18 years old when she shot to death. Josh Taylor is McCauley’s nephew. He wants to build more trust between Native Americans and law enforcement.

“Look, they’re not an enemy,” he said. “They are here to support and although it may not be as fast as we want, but they are there to support.”

Taylor said the general public doesn’t realize how many Native American women have been murdered. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death among Native American women, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute.

(Reporting by Iowa Public Radio’s Kendall Crawford)