Colfax man’s body found in Des Moines River

The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized in central Iowa has been found on the Des Moines River.

The body of 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax was recovered just before 7 a.m. Saturday near the Bennington boat ramp, according to Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt. Dittmer went missing after the boat he was on capsized on Lake Red Rock on the afternoon of Saturday, May 7th.

Authorities say Dittmer and two other people were on board a boat that was attempting to help the occupants of another boat that had become stranded after running out of gas. The other individuals involved in the incident were reported uninjured and safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)