Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 5/16/22

Class 4A 2021 Record
1. Johnston (37-8)
2. Dowling Catholic (32-8)
3. Iowa City High (29-14)
4. Ankeny Centennial (18-18)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (33-9)
6. Waukee Northwest NR
7. Dubuque Hempstead (30-11)
8. Pleasant Valley (37-4)
9. North Scott (26-14)
10.Indianola (30-11)
Class 3A 2021 Record
1. Marion (37-6)
2. Dubuque Wahlert (32-11)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-13)
4. Winterset (22-12)
5. Grinnell (30-6)
6. Davenport Assumption (25-14)
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-8)
8. Solon (29-12)
9. Independence (27-14)
10.Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-16)
Class 2A 2021 Record
1. Van Meter (31-7)
2. Jesup (26-4)
3. Mid-Prairie (19-8)
4. Clarinda (18-12)
5. Dyersville Beckman (21-15)
6. West Marshall (24-12)
7. Camanche (24-7)
8. Spirit Lake (17-8)
9. Estherville Lincoln Central (20-6)
10.Anamosa (20-20)
Class 1A 2021Record
1. Lansing Kee (35-10)
2. Mason City Newman (34-2)
3. North Linn (34-6)
4. New London (26-2)
5. Kingsley-Pierson (28-4)
6. Don Bosco (24-5)
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (35-8)
8. Woodbury Central (23-10)
9. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (22-8)
10.Remsen St. Mary’s (27-4)