The city of Council Bluffs is receiving money from the E-P-A to clean up a former factory site.

The EPA announced that Council Bluffs will get half-a-million dollars out of more than 254 million dollars targeted at what are called brownfield sites.

The sites are polluted by hazardous chemicals from manufacturing. The Council Bluffs money will go toward cleaning up lead and other hazardous materials at the former Reliance Battery site.

The end goal is to make the site available for redevelopment.