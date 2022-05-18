Child on trike dies after being run over near Baxter

A child was run over and killed near Baxter in rural Marshall County.

Investigators say the accident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a vehicle was backing from a residential garage when the driver backed over a young child who was riding a tricycle.

An initial report filed by the State Patrol indicated that the driver had carefully checked behind the vehicle before backing from the garage, but did not see the child. The child died at the scene. No names have been released.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)