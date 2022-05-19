Senators scuttle proposed moratorium related to carbon pipelines

Senators are scrapping a moratorium that would have prevented developers from seeking eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before next February.

The Iowa House attached the moratorium to a budget bill in March. Late Wednesday, Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a similar budget bill, but there was no reference to the carbon pipelines in the bill and lawmakers on the committee didn’t mention it.

“Senate Study Bill 3163 is an agreement between the House and the Senate on our path to adjournment. This is not one that will likely be amended from this point on,” Republican Senator Dennis Guth of Klemme said.

In early April, Guth called the moratorium meaningless. Guth said he’s been assured by the Iowa Utilities Board that the process of seeking eminent domain for the pipelines won’t be started before February 1.