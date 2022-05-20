MLB star Darryl Strawberry headlines religious event at Field of Dreams

A major league baseball star who’s now a pastor is the headliner for a faith-based event at the Field of Dreams movie site this weekend.

Darryl Strawberry, a power hitter for the New York Mets and New York Yankees, played on four teams that won the World Series, but he was suspended three times during his playing career for substance abuse. Mike DeJong, organizer of this Saturday’s “Revival at The Field” in Dyersville, says Strawberry is a born again Christian with a powerful message.

“In his past, he had addictions, he had many other things that he dealt with, but quite a life change,” DeJong says. “Quite a story of hope and change.”

Strawberry lives in the St. Louis area and released a book last year titled “Turn Your Season Around: How God Transforms Your Life.” DeJong met Strawberry a decade ago, while DeJong was on his honeymoon.

“Watching his life today is just incredible, what he’s went through, so developed a friendship with him and have done some ministry with him over the years,” DeJong says. “Just a wonderful guy.”

DeJong, who lives in Sioux Center, is an area representative of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The revival event he’s organized at the Field of Dreams this Saturday is to start at 1 p.m. and ends after sunset. Each vehicle at the site will be charged a $20 parking fee, but DeJong says there are no other fees for participants.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)