New unemployment claims in April lowest since 1973

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped again in April.

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month — the lowest monthly number since 1973. That led to a drop in the April unemployment rate to 3%, down from 3.3% in March.

The total number of working Iowans increased by 10,000 in April compared to March — and that’s 45,100 more than April one year ago.

Manufacturing added 1,100 jobs — the most of any sector for the month — and the fifth consecutive gain for the sector.