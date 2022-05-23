Iowa’s Huckstorf garners national award

Iowa redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf is a National Player of the Week honoree by Collegiate Baseball, it was announced Monday by the collegiate baseball newspaper.

Huckstorf, a native of Waterford, Wisconsin, earned the distinction after having a night for the ages on May 19 against Indiana. The outfielder finished 6-for-7 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in Iowa’s 30-16 victory.

In Iowa’s 10-run third inning, Huckstorf hit two three-run home runs and he followed with a fourth-inning grand slam. In the eighth, he lined a two-run single to right center field for his record-breaking hit and RBI total.

Huckstorf’s 12 RBIs set a Big Ten Conference record and his six hits tie the league mark for both all and conference-only games. He is the first player since 2010 to have six hits in a game. Iowa’s 30 runs in the victory were the program’s most ever scored in a league game and are the second-most all-time.