Northeast Iowa men plead guilty to odometer scheme

Three men have pleaded guilty to an internet car selling scheme.

The three admitted to replacing the odometers in cars so they showed lower mileage and the cars sold for more money. Fifty-year-old Jerret Schreiber of Parkersburg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to six months in prison and six months home confinement.

He was also ordered to repay nearly $91,000 in restitution. Thirty-three-year-old David Stangeland of Cedar Falls was sentenced to one-month in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer fraud. He was ordered to pay $85,000 in restitution.

Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Arends of New Hartford received three years’ probation after pleading guilty to odometer tampering. He was ordered to repay $23,200 dollars in restitution.