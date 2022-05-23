One person dead after driver hits pedestrians on Iowa-Illinois bridge

One person is in custody after hitting three pedestrians on a biking and walking path that connects Iowa and Illinois.

Police in Bettendorf and Moline say an SUV drove onto the new bike/pedestrian trail that’s attached to the Interstate 74 bridge in the Quad Cities early Sunday. One of the three people who were hit, 21-year-old Ethan Gonzalez of Moline died, while the other two were reportedly hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

No other names were released. The driver is facing a list of charges including reckless homicide and aggravated DUI causing death. The I-74 bridge fully opened to traffic in December while the path was dedicated just last week.