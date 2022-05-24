Cherokee officer charged after accident

An off-duty Cherokee police officer has been charged with a serious misdemeanor as the driver in a hit and run accident that injured a six year old girl last Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 52-year-old Michael McGee of Cherokee was driving a pickup truck on North Roosevelt Street in Cherokee, when he allegedly struck a six year old female in the crosswalk. The patrol says McGee fled the scene and failed to return after the vehicle and driver had been identified.

The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center with injuries, including a concussion. Mcgee is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)