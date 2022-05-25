Woman killed in Waterloo shooting identified

Court records show a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Waterloo was arrested on robbery charges connected to another homicide nearly two years ago.

The woman who died early Sunday morning has been identified as 26-year-old Ana Berinobis-McLemore. Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle at a residential intersection, killing her. She was a passenger in the vehicle. Court documents show Berinobis-McLemore was awaiting trial on first-degree robbery charges connected to a 2020 shooting that left one man dead.

Her murder is the third in the city this year. So far, no arrests have been made.

(By Elwin Huffman, Waterloo)