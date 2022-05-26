Settlement reached in fatal Iowa One Call violation

Iowa’s Attorney General has reached a settlement in a lawsuit with a company over “Iowa One Call” violations that resulted in death.

The Marion County suit alleges MCS Communications failed on six occasions to call first when digging to install fiber optic cable in Pella in 2020. A company crew hit an electrical line with a jackhammer, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third in August of 2020.

Other excavations damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line. MCS admitted to the violations and agreed to pay a $10,000 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations.