Warm up comes in time for the weekend

After a long cool spell, forecasters say temperatures across Iowa will warm up this afternoon, just in time for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Meteorologist Alexis Jimenez, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says with the clashing of cold and warm air masses, there’s an increased risk for rough weather.

“Areas north and west are expected to see some strong-to-severe storms rolling in this weekend particularly on Sunday and Monday,” Jimenez says. “Right now, primary threats are going to be damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.”

While parts of Iowa barely made it into the 60s this week, high temperatures may bound into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)