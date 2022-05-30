Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 5/30/22

Class 4A
1. Johnston (9-0)
2. Dowling Catholic (5-1)
3. Iowa City High (7-2)
4. Waukee (7-0)
5. Indianola (7-2)
6. Urbandale (5-1)
7. Waukee Northwest (6-4)
8. Cedar Falls (7-1)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-3)
10.Sioux City East (7-2)
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2)
3. Grinnell (8-0)
4. Marion (6-2)
5. Davenport Assumption (4-3)
6. Clear Creek-Amana (5-0)
7. Western Dubuque (8-1)
8. Independence (5-1)
9. North Polk (4-0)
10.West Delaware (8-1)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (8-0)
2. Jesup (2-0)
3. Mid-Prairie (2-1)
4. Estherville Lincoln Central (8-0)
5. Clarinda (2-0)
6. Dyersville Beckman (4-5)
7. West Marshall (5-3)
8. Camanche (1-0)
9. Pella Christian (3-0)
10.Anamosa (1-1)
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (8-0)
2. Lansing Kee (8-1)
3. North Linn (5-0)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)
5. Don Bosco (6-0)
6. New London (3-0)
7. Lisbon (1-0)
8. South Winneshiek (4-0)
9. Woodbury Central (3-1)
10.Kingsley-Pierson (4-2)