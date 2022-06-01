Iowa 13-year-old advances to National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

A 13-year-old from eastern Iowa has made it through the first three rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith Dawson just finished 8th grade in Mount Vernon. She correctly spelled the word for the Korean alphabet in the opening round of the National Spelling Bee. In the second round, she was asked to give another word that means hackneyed. She correctly answered: “Trite.” In the third round, Dawson spelled Tutelary.

She will be among the spellers in today’s Quarterfinals. The National Spelling Bee is being held in Washington, D.C.