Two dead in accidents in Harrison, Clarke County

One died and another was hurt, after a single-vehicle rollover accident late Tuesday in western Iowa’s Harrison County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling north on Kelly Avenue near 180th Trail northeast of Mondamin, when the vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side in the west ditch. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash that occurred a little before 7 p.m.

Authorities say 22-year-old Thomas Peasley, of Pisgah, and 24-year-old Michael Rodriquez, of Council Bluffs, were injured and transported to the hospital in Missouri Valley, where Peasley died. Neither man was wearing a seat belt. It’s not clear which man was driving the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.

In a second crash, a southwest Iowa man died Tuesday afternoon in Clarke County. The patrol says car was reportedly driving erratically southbound on the interstate at around 2:13 p.m., when it left road to the right, re-entered the interstate and crossed over the southbound lanes before it entered the east ditch at near mile marker 31.

The vehicle rolled and impacted trees before to rest on its passenger side. The driver of the car, 33-year-old Tyrell D. Miller, of Creston, was partially ejected and died from his injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)