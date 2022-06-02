Full lineup announced as 80/35 concert series returns to Iowa’s capital city

After a two-year pandemic pause, the 80/35 Music Festival is returning to downtown Des Moines in a little over a month.

It’ll be the 13th edition of the nonprofit concert series. Officials with the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition says the festival continues to make live music accessible to all, with four of the five festival stages free to the public.

Some of the nationally touring headliners include: Guided by Voices, The Envy Corps, Japanese Breakfast, MonoNeon, Charli XCX, and Father John Misty.

On the Bravo Stage, it’s an all-Iowa lineup for both days, with top names including the Des Moines hard rock band Vended and “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe.

See the full schedule online at 80-35.com.

The event will be held July 8th and 9th in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park.