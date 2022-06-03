Iowa casino employee caught helping dating partner gamble with credit

An employee of the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs has been fired for helping a romantic partner gamble on credit.

Casino managers reported the incident to state regulators. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reviewed the case and has fined the casino $10,000. Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko said a customer used a credit card to buy food and beverages and added hefty tips for a casino employee who was their dating partner.

“There were three situations that occurred over a two day period with a tip ranging anywhere from $100 to $280,” Ohorilko says.

The AmeriStar employee converted the tips to cash and gave it back.

“That customer then used that money to gamble at the casino,” Ohrilko says, “and so that is a violation of Iowa Code.”

Iowa law forbids gambling on credit at the state’s casinos and on sports betting apps. You also have to use cash to buy lottery tickets in Iowa.