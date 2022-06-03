Iowa casino fined after security missed adult bringing child onto gaming floor

State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened in the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington.

“The security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring,” Ohorilko says. “…The minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine. An employee did eventually notice it and remove the customer from the floor.”

Ohorilko says it appears the four-year-old was inside the casino’s gaming area for about 11 minutes. There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older, but still under the age of 21. They gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino $40,000 for the two incidents.

The AmeriStar Casino in Council Bluffs has also been fined $20,000 after a minor was allowed to gamble before being escorted out.

You must be at least 21 years old to gamble at an Iowa casino.