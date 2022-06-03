Radio Iowa

Two women killed, then gunman shot himself to death outside Ames church

Law enforcement officials say two young women were shot to death and the gunman killed himself last night in the parking lot of a church in Ames.

The Cornerstone Church was hosting a regular Thursday night event when the shootings happened shortly before 7 p.m. A youth minister said the congregation is grieving deeply for the women, who were church members, and the church is praying for all involved.

A prayer service is will be held at the church at 10 a.m. and a news conference is scheduled at the Sheriff’s Office in Nevada at 10:30 this morning to provide updates on the shooting. Cornerstone is considered the largest protestant church in Ames. It’s located near the junction of Interstate 35 and Highway 30.