Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / Two killed shooting at Ames church were members of same Guard unit

Two killed shooting at Ames church were members of same Guard unit

By

The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019.

Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard batallion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years.

The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach. He had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.

The two women were active in a youth ministry at the church.