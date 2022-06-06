Former Buchanan County deputy charged with extortion

A fired Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy is now facing charges.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Klint Bentley of Fairbank is charged with extortion, non-felonious misconduct in office, and accepting a bribe.

DPS says Bentley stopped a woman for speeding on February 4th in rural Buchanan County and asked her to show him her breasts — implying she wouldn’t get a ticket if she did.

DPS says Bentley continued to solicit nude photos of her via text message after the traffic stop concluded. He was fired from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office four days after the traffic stop.