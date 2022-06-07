Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Des Moines police identified woman killed near downtown

Des Moines police identified woman killed near downtown

By

Elizabeth Arzola. (photo from DMPD)

Des Moines police have released the name of the local woman who was shot and killed near downtown last night

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to an area along the Des Moines River near the Robert Ray Asian Garden and the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge. Officers found the body of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

A handgun was also found close-by. Investigators say it was likely a “targeted incident” and there is no danger to the public. No arrests have been made in Des Moines’ ninth homicide this year.