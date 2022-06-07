Fort Dodge officer facing charges in Sunday accident

The website for Iowa Courts Online reports charges were filed this morning against a Fort Dodge police officer after a hit-and-run crash.

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Presswood is facing charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, an open container violation and leaving the scene of an accident. This is in reference to the accident at Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue south of Duncombe early Sunday evening.

There were no injuries in the accident. Presswood has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice from the Fort Dodge Police Department because of the accident investigation.

Presswood has been a member of the Fort Dodge Police Department since 2016. He served as a school liaison officer for Fort Dodge Senior High.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol continue with their investigation of the accident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)