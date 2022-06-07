Nunn wins GOP nod in third district to challenge Axne this fall

State Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant won the Republican nomination in Iowa’s third congressional district and will face Democratic Congressman Cindy Axne in the General Election.

“We’ve got a strong mandate,” Nunn said. “It was almost a 70% win in a three-way race and we feel very strongly that Iowans are ready to change the course and direction for country and that starts with being successful right here in Iowa.”

Nunn, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, is currently a member of the Iowa National Guard. He also has served in the legislature, winning two terms in the Iowa House. He’s current a state senator..

“We have had, I think, a very good track record three times now of turning blue districts red by double digits,” Nunn said. “because we want to listen to everyone and we want to come up with pragmatic solutions that really serve our community first.”

Axne is seeking a third term in the U.S. House representing a newly-composed third congressional district, covering 21 counties. The district is competitive and will be crucial as both political parties seek to win a majority of seats in the U.S. House this November.

“All eyes in the country are going to be focused on Iowa in a midterm election,” Nunn said. “This has got to be one of the top races in the country to be able to win back a majority that puts Republicans in a place where they can hold the Biden Administration accountable.”

The chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says Nunn has proven he is “out of touch with Iowa values” by supporting an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or saving the mother’s life.

Nunn won the GOP Primary with about 66% of the vote. Nicole Hasso, who works in the financial sector, was a distant second with 20%. Gary Leffler, a construction consultant, got about 15%.

Axne was unopposed in Tuesday’s Primary and none of Iowa’s three other U.S. House members had opposition. Democratic challengers were unopposed in three of the four congressional districts. Here are the other fall congressional match-ups in Iowa: Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa will face Democrat Christina Bohannan of Iowa City. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion will face Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha and Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull will face Democrat Ryan Melton of Nevada.