Reynolds backed candidates defeat handful of House Republicans

Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of G-O-P Primary candidates for Iowa House seats — all were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10,000 students — and the governor’s picks won on Tuesday.

Reynolds helped defeat the Republican chairman of the House Education Committee and the Republican who led House debate for her E-15 bill and tax cut plan. Reynolds said her party is unified and ready for the General Election.

“For heaven’s sakes, the state convention is Saturday and we will be ready to go, to rally the troops, to have the team defined,” Reynolds said early Tuesday morning.

It appears none of the five GOP candidates running for a House seat in the Newton area reached the 35% mark — the threshold required to win the party’s nomination. That means a nominating convention will be held to select the GOP candidate for the General Election.