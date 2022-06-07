Tractors roll along with corn and soybean planting nearly complete

A small percentage of corn and soybean planting remains after a busy week in the fields.

The U.S.D.A. report shows that 98% of the corn crop is in the ground. That’s three days ahead of the five-year average — but eleven days behind last year’s quick pace. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged and the condition is rated 86 percent good to excellent.

Ninety-four percent of soybeans are planted — which is six days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, which is one week behind last year but one day ahead of average.

The first soybean condition rating showed 82% in good or excellent condition.