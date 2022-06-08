Man shot and killed by Davenport police officer

Davenport police say an officer fatally shot a man early this morning during a scuffle.

Police were called to a Casey’s on Davenport’s west side shortly before 1 a.m. where the clerk said a suspicious man appeared to be tampering with the convenience store’s air conditioner. The officer talked with the man, got his name and learned he had outstanding warrants.

The confrontation became physical, shots were exchanged — and the unidentified man was killed. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries and is now on administrative leave. The Scott County Sheriff’s office and DCI will investigate.