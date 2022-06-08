Sioux City man reaches plea on U.S. Capitol riot charges

A 54-year-old Sioux City man has reached a plea deal on charges connected to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of 2021.

Kenneth Rader has entered a plea of guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing a capitol building. Three other counts Rader was charged with will be dropped. He’s also agreed to pay 500 dollars in restitution as his share of the nearly one and a half million dollars in damage caused to the Capitol during the riot.

Sentencing has been set for September 9th at noon. Court documents say that Rader had driven from Sioux City to Washington, D.C. to protest Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)