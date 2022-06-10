Fort Dodge woman dies in accident

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department reported an eastbound 2013 Buick Verano operated by 65-year-old Ann Lenox of Fort Dodge was struck by a westbound 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee by an unidentified juvenile female driver.

Both drivers were transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for treatment of their injuries. Lenox died of her injuries late yesterday afternoon.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)