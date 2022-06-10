Man shot in Adair County while allegedly trying break into home

A man who allegedly tried to break into a home in Adair County early Thursday was shot and wounded by the home’s occupant.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports a person living southwest of Casey called 9-1-1 after they awoke to the sound of strange noises and glass breaking, at around 4:30 a.m. The resident found the man and fired at him multiple times.

The injured man was flown to a hospital in Des Moines where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. His name was not released. Authorities believe the man who was shot crashed into the median and abandoned a vehicle near the I-80 rest area in Adair County. The vehicle was reported stolen from Omaha.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office in handling the case. Sheriff Jeff Vandewater said there is no indication there is an ongoing danger to the public, and that it is believed to have been an isolated incident.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)