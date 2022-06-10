Mason City man accused of kidnapping woman

A Mason City man is jailed on a kidnapping charge.

The Mason City Police Department says on Thursday just before 1 p.m. officers and fire medics responded to a report that a person had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of 1st Southwest in connection with the investigation. 23-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was initially arrested on a charge of serious assault, but as the investigation developed, police additionally charged him with first-degree kidnapping.

Erreguin-Labra is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)