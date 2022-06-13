Feenstra, Hinson, Miller-Meeks blast Biden and Pelosi rather than 2022 challengers

The three Republicans currently serving in the U.S. House are offering a General Election message focused on President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We have to fire Pelosi! Yes!,” Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, said as he addressed delegates at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday. “…Hold this administration accountable and take back this country from the liberal progressives.”

Ryan Melton of Nevada is the Democratic Party’s nominee in the fourth congressional district.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is running for re-election in the new second district. Hinson mentioned Pelosi four times in her convention speech. “You all know it. I’m going to have another tough race because I am Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare,” Hinson said in conclusion “Well, let me tell you this. We are going to send not only three Republicans back from Iowa, but four and we are going to be a strong voice for Iowa values in congress.”

Hinson faces Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha in the November election.

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa said the atmosphere is ripe for a “red tsunami” for Republicans in November. “You know Ronald Reagan famously said socialism only works in two places — heaven where they don’t need it and hell where they already have it,” Miller-Meeks said, “and in my lifetime I haven’t seen things go to hell in a handbasket faster with any administration than this one.”

Democrat Christina Bohannan of Iowa City is running against Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s new first congressional district. Miller-Meeks, Hinson and Feenstra did not mention the Democrats who’re running against them.

Iowa Democrats hold their state convention Saturday.