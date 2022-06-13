Iowa native Julee Cruise, artist who recorded Twin Peaks theme, has died

A southwest Iowa native who sang the theme song for the early 1990’s hit TV show “Twin Peaks” has died at the age of 65.

Julee Cruise also appeared on Twin Peaks as a singer and was featured in both sequels. She recorded four solo albums and toured with the B-52s in 1992, filling in when singer Cindy Wilson took a break from the band.

In 2018, Cruise announced on Facebook she was retiring from performing due to systemic lupus. Her husband told the New York Times that Cruise had struggled with depression and her health and took her own life.

Cruise was born in Creston. After graduating with a music degree from Drake University, she moved to Minneapolis before leaving for New York City in 1983.