Reynolds signs ban on Covid-19 vaccination requirements for school attendance

Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a law that prohibits state-licensed child care centers, K-12 schools and Iowa colleges and universities from having Covid-19 vaccination mandates for enrollment.

Democrats in the legislature objected. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City said there’s a movement to undermine vaccinations.

“You’re listening to the extreme voices out there,” Bolkcom said. “We don’t need to make polio great again.”

Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig said the law gives individuals and parents the right to make their own decisions about Covid-19 shots.

“Parents can still vaccinate their children, as they wish, they see fit,” Schultz said during debate on the last day of the 2022 legislative session. “It’s not for an institution to do it.”

The governor signed the bill into law today. Covid-19 vaccination requirements are now prohibited for enrollment in child care centers, schools and universities until July 1, 2029. It applies to the state’s community colleges and three state universities as well as every private college in Iowa.