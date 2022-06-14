Southwest Iowa deputy killed in collision with combine

State officials are investigating a fatal accident about five miles south of Sidney in southwest Iowa that involved a county deputy.

The Iowa State Patrol confirms they’re investigating a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday that killed 37-year-old Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says around 12:38 p.m., Richardson was traveling northbound on Highway 275 when his vehicle collided with a southbound combine driven by 64-year-old James Goff.

(Reporting by Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)