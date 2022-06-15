Proposal raises tuition at state universities by more than 4%

The Board of Regents will meet Monday and consider an increase in tuition and fees at the three state universities.

The Regents will hold the first reading of a proposal to raise tuition by 4.25% for in-state undergraduates. That translates to an increase of $355 at the University of Iowa, $354 at Iowa State University, and $331 at the University of Northern Iowa.

The Board says the increase is needed after they requested an additional $15 million from the Iowa Legislature and lawmakers gave them a $5.5 million increase for the next year. ISU is asking for the largest increase in mandatory fees at $145, the U-I requests a $56 increase and UNI $27.

The proposed tuition increases come after the Board of Regents approved $50,000 dollar salary increases for the presidents of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The Board of Regents also approved deferred compensation packages for ISU president Wendy Winterstein, U-I president Barbara Wilson, UNI president Mark Nook, and Regents executive director Mark Braun.