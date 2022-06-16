Search for killer continues 10 years after Evansdale girls went missing

The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching.

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.

“You know, I tried to keep it in perspective, they know that there’s a lot of people that have been waiting for their cases to be solved a lot longer, that have never even got to bury their child, or their loved ones. So I try to keep that in mind that these things take time,” Collins said.

He said there have been lots of tips and he knows they are being followed up. “The police have a certain parameter that they work with them. So they have to follow the rules, or they could ruin the case. So it’s just the way it is. So I just gotta take it how it comes,” he said. Collins says his belief that the killer will be found has not wavered.

“I’m very optimistic. I think it’s just a matter of time. You know, you look at advances and technology in the last 10 years, and they’ve gotten to solve quite a few older cases,” he said.”So I just think time is on our side. And technology is on our side. And it’s just a matter of time.”

He’s had a lot of time to think about the scenarios and what might have happened to the girls. “I’ve got lots of ideas, but I don’t have the information to go with it or the proof to go with it. So you know, they’re just, it’s just speculation,” he said. He said it is important to keep the story and the search for the killer active.

“You know, we just wanted to come out and let the public know that we’re still looking and we’re still working this case, and that nobody’s given up and that we’re full steam ahead on this. And it’s not slowing down anytime soon. We’re going to keep looking until we find out who did this,” Collins said.

He said they are still hoping for that one lead to come in or that one person to come in and tell us what they know. Or he said that person could anonymously let somebody know what happened to help bring this case to a close. A $100,000 dollar reward in the case is being offered through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. You can call 855-300-8477 (TIPS).

The Elizabeth Collins Foundation was also recently established.

