Des Moines woman arrested after attack at grocery store

Gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store Sunday.

Des Moines police says two women were involved in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say evidence, including surveillance video, shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation.

Police say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self defense.

The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.