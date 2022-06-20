Interviews start next week to fill Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant — which will start next Monday with Third Judicial District Chief Juge Patrick Tott of Sioux City ( 9:50 a.m.).

Ames attorney Timothy Gartin is next (10:10 a.m), followed by Des Moines attorney. William Miller (10:10 a.m). First Judicial District Court Judge Alan Heavens, of Garnavillo (11:00 a.m) — and Iowa Court of Appeals Judge David May of Polk City (11:20 a.m) round out the applicants.

The commission will then meet and select three of the five to forward to Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds then has 30 days to make her nomination.

(This story was edited to correct time for interviews)