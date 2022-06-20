Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/20/22

Class 4A
1. Johnston (23-1)
2. Iowa City High (20-6)
3. Dowling Catholic (18-7)
4. Waukee (18-7)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-6)
6. Urbandale (17-8)
7. Cedar Falls (17-6)
8. Ankeny (13-8)
9. Waukee Northwest (16-9)
10.WDM Valley (13-9)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (19-3)
2. Grinnell (22-2)
3. Western Dubuque (21-4)
4. Lewis Central (18-2)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-5)
6. Dubuque Wahlert (17-6)
7. ADM (Adel) (13-5)
8. Independence (14-7)
9. Clear Creek-Amana (13-5)
10.North Polk (10-4)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (25-0)
2. Estherville Lincoln Central (19-2)
3. Cascade (13-3)
4. Clarinda (14-3)
5. Dyersville Beckman (15-9)
6. Dike-New Hartford (16-0)
7. West Marshall (18-6)
8. Mid-Prairie (11-7)
9. Mediapolis (15-0)
10.Underwood (13-1)
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (23-0)
2. Mason City Newman (20-3)
3. New London (15-0)
4. Lansing Kee (25-2)
5. Don Bosco (17-2)
6. North Linn (20-2)
7. Ankeny Christian (20-0)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-3)
9. Kingsley-Pierson (16-4)
10.CAM (Anita) (15-1)