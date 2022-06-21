Iowa State adds a defensive back

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of Myles Norwood, a 6-2, 170-pound defensive back out of St. Louis, Missouri.

Norwood joins the Cyclone football program as a freshman with four years to play four seasons after having spent last season on the track and field team at Iowa Western Community College.

Norwood graduated from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis in 2021. The Titans played just five games during his senior season and Norwood finished with 16 tackles.

Norwood was also a track standout in high school, winning the triple jump (46-8) at the Missouri track and field state championships and finishing fourth in the long jump (22-10) in 2021.