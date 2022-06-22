Two sentenced in death of Lake Park woman

The man and woman charged in the 2020 death of a Lake Park woman both appeared in court Tuesday.

Justice Berntson and Allison Decker both made an appearance in the Dickinson County courtroom in Spirit Lake on Tuesday after being charged nearly a year ago in the strangulation death of Angel Bastman just days before Christmas in 2020 after all three individuals are said to have been using illegal substances.

Berntson pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder late last year as part of a plea deal that involved him testifying against Decker in court. He was given up to 25 years behind bars while being eligible for parole after serving seventy percent of that time.

Decker’s hearing came just a couple of hours later where District Court Judge Shayne Mayer found her guilty of first-degree murder, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft both in the third degree.

Decker will be sentenced at a later date.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)