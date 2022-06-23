American Airlines to pull service from Dubuque

American Airlines has announced its service at the Dubuque Regional Airport will end September 7th.

American Airlines cites a national pilot shortage in making the decision to stop commercial flights into and out of Dubuque’s airport. American will contact ticketholders who had Dubuque flights scheduled after that date.

The director of the Dubuque Regional Airport says the airport will not close, as it’s used by private and corporate jets as well as general aviation. Dubuque, like other airports, will seek a replacement for American Airlines.

SkyWest announced plans in March to pull its service out of airports in Fort Dodge, Mason City and Sioux City due to staffing shortages. SkyWest has been ordered by the federal government to continue flights in and out of those three airports until replacement commercial carriers can be found.