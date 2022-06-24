Iowa Supreme Court rules in Mahaska-Marion County regional airport dispute

The Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling today in a long fight over plans for a regional airport in the south-central area of the state.

The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared municipal airport.

Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected to the plan, as did a newly-elected board of Mahaska County supervisors. The new supervisors sought to get out of the airport agreement.

The district court upheld the agreement, but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action, and Mahaska County may withdraw from the airport agreement in a valid vote of its supervisors.

Here’s the ruling: Regional Aiport Ruling PDF