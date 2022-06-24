Iowa to host Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Iowa men’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday, November 29, as part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge.

The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last nine Challenge games, including their last four: Virginia (75-74) in 2021; North Carolina (93-80) in 2020; Syracuse (68-54) in 2019; and Pitt (69-68) in 2018. Iowa has also won its last four Challenge home games inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena: Notre Dame (2013); Florida State (2015); Pitt (018); and North Carolina (2020).

This will be the third overall meeting between the two programs. The Hawkeyes cruised to an 85-67 victory over the Yellow Jackets at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the second year of the Challenge in 2000. Georgia Tech edged Iowa (79-78) in the second round of the postseason NIT in Iowa City in 2003.

The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team. Iowa won 26 games, second most in a single season in program history, and tied for fourth in the conference standings last season.