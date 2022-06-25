Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra vote no on bipartisan gun bill

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines and Republican Senator Joni Ernst voted for the bipartisan gun bill President Biden signed into law this morning. The rest of Iowa’s congressional delegation opposed it.

Republican Congresswomen Ashley Hinson of Marion and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa as well as Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull voted no on the bill, as did Senator Chuck Grassley. All expressed concern it does not provide adequate due process rights when it comes to confiscating guns from people considered a threat to themselves or others. Miller-Meeks specifically criticized including access to mental health records during background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst says the law does not place new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners. Congresswoman Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says the bill will make schools safer, but doesn’t go far enough. Axne supports restoring the ban on assault weapons.